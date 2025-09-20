Hundreds of Americans Attend DHS Career Expo Amid Recruitment Drive
The law enforcement career expo in Provo, Utah gave Americans a chance to directly answer the call to serve their country
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the resounding success of its recent Career Expo in Provo, Utah, where more than 1,500 people registered to explore career opportunities in law enforcement and support roles.
Many of the candidates who attended the expo had started the application process before attending and were completing things on their to-do list, such as drug tests, finger printing, and more. Attending the in-person career expo helped candidates expedite their hiring process with a one-stop shop to complete their applications.
“The DHS Career Expo in Provo, Utah was a fantastic success. More than 1,500 people registered for the event. In the first day alone, DHS extended more than 370 tentative job offers for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers. In total, DHS extended almost 500 tentative job offers, and we anticipate additional selections in the near future with over 200 more completed applications received,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Americans are answering their country's call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country; since July, more than 151,000 Americans have applied to ICE nationwide.”
The Provo Career Expo highlights DHS’s ongoing commitment to building a strong, dedicated workforce prepared to address evolving threats and ensure national security. If you are interested in answering the call to serve, visit https://www.dhs.gov/homeland-security-careers/
