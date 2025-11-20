ICE and CBP Officers Face Unprecedented Surge in Vehicle Ramming Attacks

Driven by far-left rhetoric against law enforcement vehicle ramming attacks against DHS law enforcement have more than doubled this year

WASHINGTON – The men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been facing a surge in vehicle attacks, driven by hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians, leftist activists, and the mainstream media. There have been nearly 100 vehicular attacks this year, more than double the amount during the same time last year. These attacks not only pose a potentially fatal risk to officers but also endanger the public.

“We are seeing the results of the Left’s constant demonization of the men and women of law enforcement. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are turning their vehicles into weapons to attack ICE and CBP,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement, especially using their vehicles, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Since January 20, there have been 99 vehicle attacks against federal law enforcement, more than doubled compared to the 47 attacks faces during the same period last year.

There have been 71 vehicular attacks against CBP since January 20, compared to 45 vehicle assaults during the same period in 2024 – a 58% increase .

since January 20, compared to 45 vehicle assaults during the same period in 2024 – . There have been 28 vehicular attacks against ICE since January 20, compared to just 2 such incidents in the same period of 2024 – a 1,300% increase.

Some of the most recent examples of vehicular assaults against law enforcement include:

November 13: Ever Gabriel Alvarez-Campos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with pending criminal charges for second-degree assault, intentionally rammed his car into an ICE vehicle and fled the scene, endangering officers and members of the Adelphi, Maryland community. Alvarez then hit another vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by ICE officers.

November 8: While conducting immigration enforcement operations in Chicago, Border Patrol faced four different vehicular ramming attacks in just one day. Four suspects were arrested, while one was thwarted by a Controlled Tire Deflation Device and another remains at large.

October 22: On a day in which Border Patrol agents faced numerous attacks throughout Chicago, there were three different vehicular attacks against law enforcement. Several of the arrested suspects had criminal histories, including a Latin Kings gang member with convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, destroying evidence, and DUI.

October 14: During an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, an illegal alien rammed CBP vehicles with his own and attempted to flee. Border Patrol pursued the suspect and managed to bring him to a stop using an authorized precision immobilization technique maneuver. The driver and his passenger, both illegal aliens from Venezuela, were arrested for assault on a federal agent and accessory to assault, respectively.

October 2: ICE officers were targets of two different vehicular assaults in Illinois on the same day, with one in Bensenville and the other in Norridge. The suspects in both cases were criminal illegal aliens who were arrested.