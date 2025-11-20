ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles and Murderers

70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country convicted of heinous crimes including lewd acts with a child under 14, second degree manslaughter, and attempted murder.

“ICE law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Yesterday, ICE arrested illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes including lewd acts with a child under 14, second degree manslaughter, and attempted murder,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Neom unleashed ICE to deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Andres Mendoza-Salomon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of lewd act with a child under 14, contact with a minor - sexual intent, harmful matter to seduce minor, and indecent exposure in Ventura, California.

Oscar Arturo Sanchez-Mondragon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of manslaughter in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence in Boone County, Kentucky.

Miguel Antonio Urias-Argueta, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault, and attempted murder in Nassau County, New York.

Miriam Corona-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of causing the death of another by driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Sparks, Nevada.

Higinio Rodriguez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of burglary of a habitation in Johnson County, Texas.

# # #