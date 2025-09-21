The Great Pumpkin Train Comes To Phillipsburg New Jersey Starting October 4th. A Free Pumpkin For Every Child
The pumpkin patch sits in a beautiful glade in front of the century old Carpentersville Lime Kilns. The lime kilns are not only the oldest but also the largest left in existence in New Jersey, dating to before the Revolutionary War! Every Train Stops at the Mine / Maze Site.
The Susquehanna Mining Company
The Susquehanna Mining Company tour this October.
At The Mine learn the hilarious and tragic history of the mine. Short tours are offered with a bit of history and fun. Each Miner will be presented a basic bag of mining "rough". On site the mine store with a great selection of gifts and minerals will be open. Mine and Maze tickets are available on site, or as an add on to the train ride ticket.
Tickets are $15.00 Child and $21.00 Adult. The Mine is an $6.00 add on and the Maze is only $5.00. The is a combo ticket that saves $5.00 on the Mine and Maze.
The Corn Maze
There are two mazes this year with an Alien theme. One is the Alien in a UFO , the other a Cow being transported up to the UFO. There are two games to play each with check points, 6 in each maze. Once the check point is found punch out the corresponding kernel of corn on your maze map. Get 1 to 6 in the small maze and or 7 to 12 in the large maze and you win!
The Great Pumpkin Train
