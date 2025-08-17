Dino Days A Dinosaur Themed Train Ride Sept. 13th & 14th Phillipsburg, NJ

Dinosaur Day come meet the dinosaurs! Many activities to do at Dino Days Dinosaurs in the Corn

Discover the magic of Dinosaurs Sept 13th & 14th

It was wonderful, my grandson truly enjoyed the day!” — Diana Marie D'angelo-Culhane

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A short train ride direct to the mine back to the Jurassic Period to discover the magic of Dinosaurs. A full day of activities. The Dinosaur Show, Scot Wagstaff ventriloquist, The grand master Band Wagon, Davy the Dinosaur and The Velociraptor show with Blue the velociraptor. Pan for real fossils at the Mine and learn the history of the Susquehanna Mining Company. Explore two corn Mazes in the shape of an Alien abducting a Cow! We also have The Dinosaur Exploration Maze, Find 4 different Dinosaurs in the MazeThe Dinosaur ShowA scientific exploration highlighting the world of dinosaurs, fossils and rocks/minerals by real field paleontologists. Each summer, the team explores the Badlands of North and South Dakota excavating dinosaurs. This fun-filled wow-factor show will cover the formation of fossils and herbivores vs. carnivores. We will discuss work as field paleontologists and a background in geology in a relatable way with entertainment, humor, magic and real fossils.The presentation will feature: - "Mr. Nixon", a real eight foot Triceratops skull discovered by our team in 1996 and is 67 million years old - A real Albertosaurus skull will highlight the features of a carnivore. - Original music - songs - show & tell with rare fossils - a touch of magic which includes a special "egg magic trick" which segues to - presentation of a real dinosaur egg fossil - "Dinosaur Game Show" will round out the show.The Velociraptor Show.Blue, a life-size velociraptor comes to life to teach and entertain.Ventriloquist Show.Scott Wagstaff entertains with his talking animals.Fossils at the Susquehanna Mining CompanyTake the mine tour and learn about the unique history of the Susquehanna Mine. After witnessing the exploding mine shaft and history tour learn how to pan for fossils. Each guest receives a bag of fossil bearing ore. There are over 20 different fossils along with a beautiful identifying card.The Corn MazePlay the game where getting lost is half the fun. There are two mazes ( different designs each year) with two different games to play. Play the numbers game where you search for the check points, 6 in each maze.The Dinosaur Exploration MazeThe Dinosaur Exploration Maze, is a simple maze with Huge Dinosaurs.Other Fun ActivitiesSpin art, Dino temporary tattoos, Dino stamp art, and coloring. Take a picture with our very own Davy the Dinosaur!FoodOn site we will have some great Carnival food for your enjoyment by Dales concessions!

Dino Days September 13th & 14th

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.