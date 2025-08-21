UFO Spotted over Carpentersville NJ Corn Field - Corn maze opens this weekend for it's 15th season

The Alien Corn maze Play the game where getting lost is half the fun! Pan for gems at the Susquehanna Mining Co.

Ufo spottings continue in New Jersey

We had an amazing time with our family at the corn maze and mine. It is great to be outside with the kids.” — Stephen Fitspatrick

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFO's have been spotted in Carpentersville NJ in the Corn Maze. For 15 years the Delaware River Railroad Excursions has had a different design in the corn maze each year. New Jersey has had UFO's flying overhead this past year, now they are in the corn.There are two mazes, one an Alien Space Ship, and the other a Cow being levitated up to the Alien craft.This weekend the 23rd and 24th of August will be the first weekend for 2025, closing the end of October. Tickets are only $5.00 as an add on to the River or Winery Train on the Delaware River Railroad Excursions out of Phillipsburg. NJ Trips leave Phillipsburg at 10:00am, 12 noon, 2:00pm and 4:00 pm.Also on site is the Susquehanna Mining Company, a gem stone mine with a tour and panning for gems. Other amenities on site are a picnic table pavilion, gift shop and a picnic grove under large pine trees.The Delaware River Railroad Excursions, Corn Maze and Susquehanna Mining Co. are operated entirely by volunteers of the 501 c(3) non-profit New York Susquehanna & Western Technical & Historical Society Inc.

Aliens In the Corn, Now Open!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.