MPD Makes Second Arrest in 2019 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a second man involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in April 2019 in Northwest.

On April 27, 2019, at approximately 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area near the 5200 block of Canal Road, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious teenaged male, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent was identified as 16-year-old Eberson Guerra-Sanchez, of Frederick, MD.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Bench Warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fugitive Unit took custody of 25-year-old Pedro Alexander Joya Argueta, of Frederick, MD from the United States Marshals Service. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder.

On September 19, 2025, members of the United States Marshals Service located and arrested 26-year-old Erick Palacios-Argueta of no fixed address, in Reisterstown, MD. Palacios-Argueta will be charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court Grand Jury indictment with First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun) upon extradition to Washington, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 19072001