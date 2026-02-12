MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at approximately 10:57 p.m., the victim was retrieving items from his vehicle in the 1000 block of Emerson Street, Northwest, when four suspects approached him. The suspects pointed a handgun at the victim, demanded his keys, and assaulted him. After being unable to obtain the victim’s keys, the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and fled.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Stanley Simmons, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25150251

###