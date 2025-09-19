NEBRASKA, September 19 - Governor’s Challenge: Phones Down, Speeds Down to Save Lives

By Governor Jim Pillen

September 19, 2025

Distracted driving and speeding are endangering and killing Nebraskans. So, here’s a challenge to everyone who gets behind the wheel: Let’s make our roads the safest in America.

I’m issuing this challenge because of the troubling trends in traffic safety. In June, over a two-week span, three Nebraska State Patrol cruisers were hit while parked on I-80.

In late July, a Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) worker was injured while assisting at the scene of a crash on the interstate. This marked the fourth critical or fatal injury to an NDOT public servant in the last two and a half years.

By putting down the “dumb phones” and reducing speeds, we can save lives – and set positive examples for our kids. It’s the type of common courtesy and personal responsibility that make Nebraska the Good Life.

When we repealed the motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska, we did it because if you choose not to wear a helmet, you’re risking only your own life. But if you drive distracted – whether in a car, pickup, or semi – you put every single person and family you pass on the road in danger. Drivers who use their phones behind the wheel are 240% more likely to crash, according to a new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The stakes are high. We have to put the phones down.

Slow Down!

In 2024, NDOT’s Highway Safety Office (HSO) reported 252 fatalities on Nebraska roadways – an 11% increase from the previous year and the largest jump in nearly 20 years. Speed, tragically, was a leading factor.

During the second half of July, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a highway safety campaign . Here are the results:

More than 1,800 drivers were pulled over for speeding;

Sixty-two drivers were clocked driving more than 100 mph; and Sixty-five people were arrested for driving impaired. (Impaired driving still accounts for nearly one-third of fatal U.S. traffic crashes, according to federal statistics.)

Since Memorial Day 2025, nearly 250 drivers in Nebraska have been ticketed for driving more than 100 mph. Frankly, for your family and mine, it’s time we take action.

Stronger Safety Rules

The Nebraska Legislature passed, and I signed, LB 530 earlier this year. This legislation made the following changes:

Increases fines for speeding for the first time since 1996.

Requires drivers to move over or slow down for all stopped vehicles and vulnerable road users on the side of the highway. (Before LB 530, this applied only to emergency vehicles and roadside workers.) Expands the definition of reckless driving for speeding over twice the posted limit. Allows NDOT to temporarily lower speed limits during winter weather and other conditions that limit traction and visibility.

I’ve asked NDOT Director Vicki Kramer to continue to look for additional common-sense steps to make Nebraska roadways safer. This includes working with the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee to find reasonable steps to bolster traffic safety laws.

For example, research shows the use of speed cameras can reduce injuries and fatalities in work zones by more than 40%. Legislation ( LB 600 ) has been introduced — with the support of my administration — to authorize the use of this technology in Nebraska’s highway work zones, which are experiencing an average of six fatal crashes annually along with hundreds more that cause injuries. This bill should be passed.

Buckle Up, Phone Down

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that distracted driving continues to be the fastest-growing cause of auto crashes nationwide, playing a role in roughly one-third of them. In 2023 alone, 3,275 lives were lost to distracted driving .

State legislation ( LB 594 ) has been introduced by Senator Jason Prokop to make it illegal to use a handheld wireless communication device while driving. I am calling on lawmakers to pass this bill. This isn’t about “infringing on personal rights” – it’s about saving the lives of innocent drivers and passengers on Nebraska roadways.

I encourage every Nebraskan to use their seat belt, drive the speed limit, and focus on the road ahead. While elected officials can approve new rules and legislation, highway safety ultimately comes down to each of us doing the right thing every time we drive.