Orange Zone Update: Highway 261 Improvements in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

CANADA, September 19 - Released on September 19, 2025

Highway 261 improvements in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current are among the highlights of the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

"Whether you are off to the lake to close up a cabin for the season or taking a short trip to explore Saskatchewan as the leaves change colour, please remember to stay alert as highway work remains underway across the province," Highways Minister David Marit said.

By using the Orange Zone update and checking the Highway Hotline, drivers and shippers can plan more efficient routes to reach their destinations. Motorists are reminded when approaching road construction to please slow down, obey all signs and instructions to help ensure everyone gets home safely.

The Ministry of Highways continues with various work this construction season. New projects are starting, underway or ending.

Weekly highlights include:

Work began earlier this week on a $1.8 million infrastructure project to repave more than 7 kilometres within Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park. The project includes enhancements to the boat launch, Bear Paw Campground, and several sections along Highway 261. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

Construction continues on a more than $10 million project to widen and pave about eight kilometres of Highway 21 and install 16 culverts in the vicinity of Steele Narrows Provincial Park. Work began on July 14 and is expected to be completed this fall.

A $13.3 million project to repave nearly 19 km of Highway 33 between Fillmore and Francis is wrapping up. It's been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update at www.saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone provides details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ which has additional information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures, incidents related to wildfires, along with the locations of national and provincial parks.

All construction projects are subject to weather.

Drivers are also reminded that work zones can have temporary speed reductions, even when workers aren't present. This protects drivers and vehicles from potential work zone hazards such as a sharp pavement drop-off, lane closure or loose gravel.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: