Saskatchewan Diversifies Export Markets in Asia

CANADA, September 19 - Released on September 19, 2025

Province to Advance Trade and Investment Priorities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Region

Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding will lead a trade mission to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The mission will focus on bolstering trade relationships in the agriculture, mining, and energy sectors and diversifying Saskatchewan's export markets.

"Thanks to the hard work of our labour force and producers, Saskatchewan has some of the best products in the world, and we are dedicated to helping them reach new markets," Kaeding said. "Now more than ever, diversifying our markets is critical. International missions like this one allow us to connect Saskatchewan businesses, investors, and other organizations with partners that help them grow. The more investment that comes into this province, the more resources we have to deliver the services and programs that Saskatchewan people count on."

As part of the mission, Minister Kaeding will participate in the Canada-ASEAN Business Forum, held in Kuala Lumpur. This event provides an opportunity to engage with leaders across the ASEAN region, and focus on priorities that include trade and investment, energy transition, agriculture and infrastructure. At the forum, Minister Kaeding will deliver a keynote address on agriculture and food security.

Asia remains an important market for the province. To date, Saskatchewan has opened five trade and investment offices in the region. As market risks such as tariffs and regulatory trade barriers continue to affect the global economy, the province remains committed to finding new pathways that benefit Saskatchewan businesses, workers and families.

In 2024, Saskatchewan's exports to Asia reached over $10 billion. Exports to Indonesia totaled $868.9 million, while Malaysia and Thailand accounted for $285.7 million and $128.6 million respectively.

The mission will run from September 20 to 28, 2025.

