Governor Abbott Delivers Strait To The Heart Funds To Concho Valley Flood Victims

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund to present checks to families in the Concho Valley impacted by the catastrophic Fourth of July floods.

"We know the challenges you all have been through, maybe the biggest challenges you've ever been through, which is why we are here today," said Governor Abbott. "We had a lot of our fellow Texans step up to make donations. Everyone here is going to leave with a check to help you begin or continue the process of rebuilding your property."

This event is the fourth Governor Abbott has attended to present checks to families whose primary homes were damaged or destroyed. The funds come from the “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert earlier this summer, hosted by George Strait and Estancia Estates Founder Tom Cusick. In July, Governor Abbott attended the “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, which raised over $6 million to help support flood-impacted Texans.

The Governor was joined at the check presentation by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Last month, Governor Abbott visited the Spur Arena Disaster Recovery Center to meet with Texas families, first responders, and volunteers following the devastating flooding.