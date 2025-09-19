Dubai to welcome 2,000+ global AI and tech leaders at the inaugural DATE MENA this November

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai is set to host one of the most anticipated tech events of the year as DATE (Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo) makes its debut in the city on 26–27 November 2025, followed by DATE KSA on 8-9 December in Riyadh.Part of the flagship DATE series by Trescon, a global business catalyst, the MENA edition will bring together 2,000+ decision-makers, 200+ investors, 60+ speakers, and 50+ tech companies for two days of dialogue, deal-making, and innovation. The event is co-located with Trescon’s CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy) series.“Dubai is setting the pace for the next wave of tech-driven transformation and DATE MENA is at the heart of it,” said Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman, Trescon.Centred on the theme “Human Potential Meets Digital Possibilities,” the series will explore how emerging technologies can drive impact across sectors.The recently concluded DATE Dialogues, held on 16 September at in5 Tech, Dubai, focused on MENA’s digital transformation and future-tech adoption strategies. Contributions from NVIDIA, Accenture, The Kanoo Group, and Magure highlighted the importance of collaboration and local expertise, setting the stage for DATE MENA.Vladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “DATE MENA provides an ideal platform to exchange insights with global leaders and demonstrate how human potential can truly meet digital possibilities — shaping the region’s digital future.”DATE will also spotlight women in tech.Alice Yammine Boueiz, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Hospitals Federation, added: “Emerging technologies are opening a new chapter for the MENA region, redefining healthcare and the way we serve our people. Through my role as CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, I am proud to bring this vision to DATE, where together we turn ambition into transformation.”Prominent speakers include Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAE; Dr Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAE; H.E. Paul Dawalibi, CEO, RAK DAO, UAE; Dr Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, and others.Each edition of DATE will host the FutureTech World Cup, Innovation Programme, Launchpad, and Jobs initiative, connecting talent with companies shaping MENA’s digital-first economy.Industry partners that have committed to showcase their projects/solutions during DATE MENA include Magure, EY, Demandify, KonfHub, Fia Ventures, Trescon Foundation, and others. View the full list of speakers here and the event agenda here “DATE is not a one-off event, it’s a catalyst,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. “This platform is built for those who are serious about using technology to solve real problems. In Dubai, we’re creating the space where policy meets capital, and ideas become action.”With Dubai advancing its D33 economic agenda and doubling down on AI-led innovation, DATE arrives at a pivotal moment for the region.For more information or to register interest as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, visit: https://datewithtech.com/dubai About DATEDigital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE) is a global summit series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.About TresconTrescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.Notes to the Editors:Key themes at DATEArtificial IntelligenceBlockchain & Digital AssetsCybersecurity & Digital TrustMetaverse & Extended RealityQuantum ComputingRobotics & Automation5G & Next-Gen ConnectivityBioTech & HealthTechGaming & E-sportsSpeakers include:Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAEDr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAEH.E. Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Digital Asset Oasis (RAK DAO), UAEDr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, UAELaura K. Inamedinova, Principal, Gate Ventures, UAEAlice Yammine Boueiz, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Hospitals Federation, LebanonKevin Neogy, Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group, UAEBrian de Francesca, Special Envoy for AI & Synthetic Workforce Development, Arab Hospitals Federation, UAEJason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks, USADr. Nizar Ben Neji, Digital Transformation Strategist, Former ICT Minister, TunisiaVladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, UAEJatinder Handoo, CEO, Unified Fintech Forum, IndiaHasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, UAEMedia Partners include:Khaleej TimesEntrepreneur Middle EastEmirati TimesGCC Business NewsZEX PR WireFireFreedom TodayOneArabiaMiddle East News 247Startups MagazineesgTimesKanebridge News Middle EastFinTech ReviewThe American BazaarTechRevoltDailyhunt MENAStartup News.fyiBreaking FinTech NewsDiscover DubaiArabian World MagazineBreaking AI NewsKey Difference WireBreaking Blockchain NewsThe ccpressCoincuOne-fs.comThe BlockopediaDSRPTDBayt MagazineFor further enquiries, contact:Shadi DawiGlobal Director – PR & MediaM: +971 55 498 4989 | E: shadi@tresconglobal.com

