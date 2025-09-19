Submit Release
Montana Highway Patrol commissions 11 new troopers

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned 11 new troopers at the 82nd Montana Highway Patrol Advanced Academy graduation ceremony today. Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Colonel Kurt Sager addressed the new troopers prior to their swearing-in and badge pinning.

“I am proud to welcome 11 new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol. It was my honor to join Col. Sager, along with their families and friends, to swear in the troopers who completed several weeks of intensive training to get them to this spot today. I wish each of you safety and success as you begin your careers protecting and serving the people of Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“Our new troopers are ready to hit the road and I am honored to watch them succeed. I am confident they are prepared for the challenges they will face. I look forward to working with them throughout their careers with the patrol. Please welcome these troopers out on the road as they embark on their career,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.

The troopers spent 12 weeks at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and an additional 14 weeks at the MHP Advanced Academy in Boulder. After hundreds of hours of training, hard work and dedication, these troopers are prepared to protect and serve Montanans.

Name                                       Initial Duty Station

William Bell                                      Superior

Krystian Cruz Szyska                       Kalispell

Tristan Eldridge                                Whitehall

Georgianna Estell                             Great Falls

Connor Gaughn                                Billings

Mason Jaquith                                  Bozeman

Ryan O’Neil                                        Billings

Mayson Palen                                    Superior

Brandon South                                  Columbus

Dakota Talt                                         Livingston

Nicholas Workman                           Three Forks

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through October 19. For more information on the recruitment process and to submit an application, click here.

You just read:

