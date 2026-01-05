Attorney General Knudsen announces new MLEA administrator

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the appointment of Anne Dormady to the position of Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) administrator. Prior to her appointment, Dormady served as the bureau chief for the Division of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Information Bureau.

“I am proud to appoint Anne to lead the Montana Law Enforcement Academy,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Her expertise and leadership will ensure the academy continues to do an excellent job preparing law enforcement officers with the tools and skills necessary to serve and protect Montana communities.”

“It’s an honor to be selected by Attorney General Knudsen to lead the Academy and train the next generation of law enforcement officers. It’s no small task, but I am looking forward to this new challenge,” Dormady said. “Our focus at MLEA will remain on developing well-trained officers who are ready to uphold the law and protect the people of Montana.”

Dormady began her career with DCI in 2003 as a DCI analyst. Nine years later she became a sworn DCI agent and then a supervisory agent overseeing an intelligence and investigative support unit. In 2021, she took over the Crime Information Bureau which includes the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center, Sexual or Violent Offender Registry, Criminal Justice Information Network Services Section, Criminal Records and Identification Services Section, and Computer Internet Crime Unit.

Dormady is taking over following the retirement of the previous administrator, Joel Wendland.

