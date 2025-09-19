Belarus: union supports journalists resettle after their ‘forced exile’

The Belarusian Association of Journalists is supporting several journalists forced to rebuild their lives outside Belarus, following their transfer to Lithuania this month.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) in seeking international solidarity following the ‘forcible expulsion’ of 10 Belarussian journalists.

On 11 September, the journalists alongside 42 political prisoners were taken to Lithuania by bus with no access to their passports or personal belongings. Most of the individuals transferred were close to the end of their prison sentences when taken to accommodation centres in the Lithuanian capital.

Iryna Slaunikava, a journalist who spent two years and eight months in jail, said:

“I want to go back home. I cannot imagine my life without Belarus. I don’t know if this is safe, but I really want to go home. I served out almost all of my sentence, with four months remaining. Haven’t I earned the right to live at home?”

Barys Haretski, BAJ deputy chairman of BAJ, said:

“After their release and forced expulsion, we help colleagues with relocation in Lithuania or Poland, we also collect equipment, financial and medical assistance for them, based on their requests. It is clear that there can be no return now in Belarus. Nevertheless, we condemn the forcible expulsion of colleagues from the country.”

BAJ is supporting the Belarus Solidarity Fund raising funds to provide essential medical care, psychological support and help with housing.

Participants at the union’s 30th anniversary event on 16 September committed to continue raising awareness of the repression facing journalists. Winners of the Free Word contest, which celebrates the resilience of independent journalism in Belarus were announced at the conference.

The NUJ continues to call alongside the IFJ, for the release of 28 journalists still arbitrarily detained in Belarus. Support for BAJ can be shown through Patreon.

Return to listing