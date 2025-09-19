Traffic Alert - VT Route 110, Washington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 110 is closed, in both directions, in the area of Lowery Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 3 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



