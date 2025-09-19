Get tips on fire-starting and campfire cooking at Oct. 4 MDC program

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – Knowing how to start a campfire with something besides matches can add enjoyment for those who enjoy keeping their camping trips basic and primitive. This knowledge also has a safety function and may be helpful in emergency situations, too.

People can learn how start a fire without using matches and can also get some recipes for campfire-prepared food on Oct. 4 at the Outdoor Skills: Primitive Fire-Starting and Campfire Cooking. This program, which will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department. This program will be at the Eugene North Community Hall at 400 W. 4th Street in Rolla. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210787

At the Oct. 4 program, MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke will explain how char cloth, coupled with a flint-and-steel fire-starting device, are valuable items to take on camping trips and also to put in an emergency kit. Char cloth is a piece of material that is partly charred but not burned completely to ashes. In this partially burned state, the cloth is highly receptive to catching sparks created from the knocking together of flint and steel. The combination of sparks and char cloth create embers which can be used to start a fire that can be used for recreational or emergency purposes. Warnke will also have some food suggestions for a campfire-prepared meal.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Class size is limited to 50. All materials will be provided. People wanting more information about the Oct. 4 program can contact Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.