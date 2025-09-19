Stream Advisory Issued for Cow Creek to the Confluence with Spring River and Spring River

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Cow Creek near the city of Pittsburg and Highway 160 to the confluence of the Spring River and Spring River to the Oklahoma state line.

The stream advisory is due to insufficient treatment occurring at the Pittsburg Wastewater Treatment Facility due to operational difficulties. The city is aware of and working to address the issue.

The advisory has been issued because potentially elevated levels of E. coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in Cow Creek and Spring River. KDHE advises that residents to stay away from the streams and if you live or have activities near these streams, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact has been deemed safe.

