Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary of Milford Reservoir in Geary

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an Unnamed Tributary of Milford Reservoir from half mile west of Junction City in Geary County at the Rucker Road and North Gfeller Road Intersection.

The stream advisory is a result of wastewater discharge from a confined animal feeding facility. KDHE is working with the facility to mitigate the contamination and address the source problem.

The advisory has been issued because elevated contaminants may be present in the unnamed tributary of Milford Reservoir. KDHE advises residents to stay away from these waterways at this time.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact with the streams has been deemed safe

