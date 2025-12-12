Stream Advisory Rescinded for the MS Mitch Mitchell Floodway Located in Haysville, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for the MS Mitch Mitchell Floodway, from east of the South Seneca Street bridge in Haysville, Kansas to the confluence with the Arkansas River that was issued on Dec. 2.

The stream advisory was the result of a sanitary sewer overflow in Haysville. The City has repaired the issue. Water sampling indicates that tested bacteria and contaminant levels are within the normal range.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment has deemed the stream safe for primary (swimming) contact and livestock use.

To view the original advisory, click here.









