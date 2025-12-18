Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for City of Quenemo, Osage County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a previously issued boil water advisory for the City of Quenemo public water supply system located in Osage County.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind notice.

Conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-759-3315 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

