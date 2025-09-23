Nova Lux DR Properties Unveils 'Fly & Buy' Program for Luxury Real Estate Investors

The Wave: Discover your coastal sanctuary just steps from the world-famous Encuentro Beach, known for its vibrant surf culture and serene lifestyle Villa Larimar - a serene, modern retreat nestled within The Village, an exclusive wellness-oriented community of 21 private lots in the heart of Sosúa Villa VALENTINA - is located in Sosúa/Cabarete residential gated community with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Oasis Bay, where luxury living reaches new heights. Nestled in the most exclusive enclave of Cana Bay, Oasis Bay presents 172 impeccably designed luxury apartments

Experience Dominican Living Before You Buy — With $2,000 Back on Your Purchase from Nova Lux DR Properties

Our clients want properties that honor their values including beauty, balance, and lasting value. The Fly & Buy program was built to make that process smarter, more meaningful, and more seamless.” — Kathy Colon, Founder of Nova Lux DR Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discerning investors seeking second homes or wellness-centered investments in the Caribbean now have a new reason to visit the Dominican Republic. Nova Lux DR Properties , a boutique real estate advisory firm specializing in wellness-integrated developments, has launched its Fly & Buy program . It’s an immersive experience for qualified buyers who want to feel the rhythm of island life before making a long-term investment.With rising global interest in wellness real estate and sustainable second-home ownership, Nova Lux DR aims to offer something rare: a personalized, luxury scouting trip curated by a team of experts in design, tax law, and real estate.“We believe the decision to invest in a second home is deeply personal,” says Kathy Colon , Founder of Nova Lux DR Properties. “Fly & Buy allows buyers to not only tour properties, but to live in them, to experience the community, and to explore how it supports their lifestyle, well-being, and long-term goals.”Event Preview: October 17–19, 2025Nova Lux DR Properties is officially launching Fly & Buy with a three-day private event in Punta Cana, October 17–19, 2025. The weekend will include accommodations in a luxury residence, tours of select investment-ready properties, meals hosted by Nova Lux’s team, and one-on-one strategy sessions with legal, tax, and design professionals.A Real Estate Immersion with White-Glove ServiceUnder the Fly & Buy program, participants cover their airfare, and Nova Lux takes care of the rest: accommodations in a select property that reflects the buyer’s taste and priorities, private tours of vetted developments, and in-depth consultations with investment, legal, and design advisors. If a property is purchased within three months of the trip, $2,000 is credited back to the buyer’s closing costs, covering flight and accommodation expenses.The program is designed for serious buyers exploring luxury villas, boutique hotels, or mixed-use developments with long-term investment potential.What’s Included:- 3-day, 2-night curated stay at a Nova Lux–recommended development- Private property tours of select villas and new developments- Access to Nova Lux’s design, legal, and tax advisors- Hosted meals, cocktails, and lifestyle immersion- $2,000 buyer credit applied at closing if a purchase is madeIntroducing the Nova Lux Wellness Seal of DistinctionAll properties featured in the Fly & Buy program are eligible for or have earned the firm’s proprietary Nova Lux Wellness Seal of Distinction which is a standard that prioritizes biophilic architecture, aging-in-place design, and lifestyle-enhancing features. Properties with this seal reflect a philosophy of real estate rooted in wellness, longevity, and beauty.“Our clients want properties that honor their values including beauty, balance, and lasting value. This program was built to make that process smarter, more meaningful, and more seamless,” says Colon.About Nova Lux DR PropertiesNova Lux DR Properties is a boutique advisory firm specializing in real estate that integrates beauty, wellness, and long-term value. With expertise across legal, architectural, and design disciplines, the Nova Lux team provides concierge-level service for investors, second-home buyers, and wellness entrepreneurs seeking to create or acquire meaningful spaces across the Dominican Republic. Their projects range from luxury villas and boutique hotels to multi-use developments, all handpicked to meet the firm’s high standards for integrity, sustainability, and livability.

