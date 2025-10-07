Denise Grothouse is the founder of Perfect Six Marketing, where she primarily services the home remodeling industry with decades of experience. Perfect Six Marketing is a dynamic agency that has extensive experience growing brands in the home remodeling sector.

Founder Denise Grothouse Highlights Shift Toward YouTube and Local Search Strategies

In 2026, home remodeling advertising will undergo significant shifts.” — Denise Grothouse, Founder of Perfect Six Marketing

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Six Marketing, a digital marketing agency specializing in the home remodeling industry, has released its insights into the 2026 advertising trends shaping how contractors connect with homeowners. The agency emphasizes a move away from reliance on traditional Google Search Ads and toward more dynamic, trust-building platforms such as YouTube, Local Services Ads (LSAs), and online directories.

“In 2026, home remodeling advertising will undergo significant shifts,” says Denise Grothouse, Founder of Perfect Six Marketing. “Homeowners are turning to visual platforms like YouTube for inspiration, while Google Local Services Ads and directory listings continue to play a critical role in lead generation. Our mission is to help contractors adapt and thrive by adopting strategies that build trust, visibility, and meaningful connections.”

The 2026 Advertising Trends Guide is now available for contractors and industry professionals. The guide outlines practical recommendations for remodelers, including how to allocate budgets across digital platforms, tips for creating video content that resonates with homeowners, and strategies for building credibility in highly competitive local markets. It also provides case studies of remodelers who successfully shifted from traditional advertising into YouTube and LSAs, achieving measurable increases in leads and brand awareness.

About Perfect Six Marketing

Founded in 2015 by Denise Grothouse, Perfect Six Marketing is an award-winning, full-service agency recognized as the leading marketing partner for home remodelers and home service businesses. The agency provides branding, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, email marketing, social media management, SEO, and web design. Perfect Six also serves as the retail partner for Near Me a custom logo clothing brand. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, with an additional office in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, Perfect Six continues to expand its reputation as the No. 1 marketing agency for home remodelers nationwide. For more information, contact Perfect Six Marketing at 484-553-0754 or visit https://perfectsixmarketing.com.

