Worthington Hosts Free Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Seminars in Carmel

This kitchen in Zionsville, Ind., was remodeled by Worthington Design & Remodel, an award-wining build-design firm in Carmel, Indiana. Worthington is holding free remodeling seminars for homeowners. Larry Greene, president of Worthington Design & Remodeling, has relaunched the company's popular free Remodeling Seminars in Carmel, Ind., for homeowners. Worthington Design & Remodeling is an award-winning design-build firm that is kown for kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, and whole-home remodels. They have three locations in Indiana - Carmel, Meridian-Kessler, and Zionsville.

Designer-led workshops to guide homeowners through planning and budgeting for renovations in Indiana

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners ready to start their kitchen remodels or bathroom renovations can get expert guidance at free seminars by Worthington Design & Remodeling, one of Central Indiana’s most trusted design-build firms. The next sessions will take place on Wednesday, August 13, and Thursday, August 21, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Worthington’s Carmel showroom, 99 E Carmel DR STE 100, in Carmel, Indiana.

Future dates of the Worthington Remodeling Seminars have not yet been announced. Fill out our contact form to sign up to receive notifications on the next seminar schedule.

The popular seminar series relaunched this summer after a five-year pause, providing trusted insight for homeowners looking to upgrade kitchens, baths, or full-home layouts.

“Remodeling should feel exciting, not overwhelming,” said Larry Greene, president of Worthington Design & Remodeling. “Our goal is to give homeowners practical, honest information they can use, whether they’re ready to begin or just starting to explore their options. We're also asked a lot about what kitchen and bath trends to expect in 2026, and that's one of our favorite topics to explore."

Attendees will enjoy light refreshments, raffle giveaways, and guided showroom tours featuring the latest kitchen and bathroom designs. Our grand prize raffle is valued at $200.

Tailored for those planning kitchen and bath renovations, the 90-minute seminars walk homeowners through every step of the process, from budgeting and timelines to selecting finishes and avoiding costly mistakes. Guests will receive expert advice from Worthington’s design-build team, explore the showroom for ideas, and participate in a live Q&A.

Formerly known as Case Design/Remodeling of Indianapolis, Worthington rebranded in 2022 to reflect its independent ownership while continuing the same high-quality service and craftsmanship.

The seminar is ideal for anyone planning a remodel in the next 6 months to 18 months and will cover:

-How to plan your kitchen or bathroom renovation step by step

-Budgeting strategies and realistic timelines

-Design trends that blend function and style

-How to avoid common remodeling pitfalls

-The benefits of the design-build approach

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Call 317-846-2600 to RSVP. Fill out our contact form at http://worthingtonindy.com/contact/ to receive notifications on the next seminar schedule.

EVENT DETAILS

What:

Free Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Seminar hosted by Worthington Design & Remodeling

When:

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where:

Worthington Design & Remodeling Showroom

99 E Carmel DR STE 100, Carmel, IN 46032

Admission:

Free

To Register:

Call 317-846-2600 or visit www.worthingtonindy.com

About Worthington Design & Remodeling

Worthington Design & Remodeling is a full-service award-winning design-build remodeling firm based in Carmel, Indiana, serving homeowners throughout Central Indiana. Formerly Case Design/Remodeling of Indianapolis, Worthington specializes in custom kitchen, bath, and whole-home renovations. Worthington is a 2025 Houzz Design Award winner and a 2025 Guildmaster Award winner, which recognizes companies that provide exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on craftsmanship, creativity, and client satisfaction, Worthington helps homeowners transform their spaces with confidence and clarity.

Legal Disclaimer:

