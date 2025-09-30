Perfect Six Marketing Named Exclusive Retail Partner of Near Me

This Near Me Crest Pique Polo is wrinkle-free and can be ordered through Perfect Six Marketing.

Apparel line curated by Founder Denise Grothouse

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Six Marketing is proud to announce its role as the exclusive retail partner for Near Me, a newly launched line of custom apparel.

“We do marketing for companies that need clothing they can count on, and want to ensure they have high quality clothing for their staff and clients. With Near Me, we make ordering quality clothing easy,” says Denise Grothouse, founder of Perfect Six Marketing and Near Me. “Every order is curated with care, every stitch is checked, and the process is designed to be simple. Employees are the face of a company, and the shirts and polos they wear should reflect the same professionalism as the brand itself.”

Orders for Near Me apparel can be placed directly through Perfect Six Marketing by phone at 239-499-2775, via email at questions@nearmelogogear.com, or through a virtual consultation. A dedicated online store will launch in October, providing business owners with additional convenient options to order online, including an online visualizer and credit card processing.

Near Me draws on decades of Grothouse’s experience outfitting teams with apparel that represents companies with professionalism and pride.

“I realized that when clothing is made to be wrinkle-resistant, durable, and seasonally appropriate, it not only makes life easier but also strengthens the way a brand is perceived,” she says. “And the quality of our printing and embroidery is unmatched!”

Embroidery and screen printing are performed using state-of-the-art machines and a team with decades of experience. The shirt neck tags are printed to avoid scratchy tags and are personalized with your company name as a complimentary service.

The Near Me line includes rugged Carhartt jackets, trendy yoga pullovers, soft hoodies, snag-free polos, moisture-wicking shirts, UV-resistant long sleeves, and “the softest” cotton tees. Everything is designed for long workdays and repeated wear. Hats with embroidery and leather patches round out the line.

By pairing marketing expertise with apparel retail, Perfect Six can provide businesses with a single source for both brand strategy and the gear their teams wear in the field, office, or at client-facing events.

About Perfect Six Marketing

Perfect Six Marketing, founded in 2015 by Denise Grothouse, is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency recognized as the leading marketing partner for home remodelers and home service businesses. The agency offers comprehensive services, including branding, digital marketing, public relations, email marketing, advertising, social media management, SEO, and web design. The company also serves as the retail partner for Near Me Logo Gear. Perfect Six operates from offices in Bonita Springs, Florida, and Fogelsville, Pennsylvania. They can be reached at 484-553-0754 and at https://perfectsixmarketing.com.

About Near Me Logo Gear

Near Me Logo Gear, an apparel line founded in 2025 by Denise Grothouse, is based in Bonita Springs, Florida, and produces custom logo apparel designed for durability and professional use. Products include T-shirts, polos, hats, outerwear, and screen-printed items. A dedicated online store will launch soon. They can be reached at 239-499-2775. Learn more here.

