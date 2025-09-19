China Airlines Inaugurating Non-Stop Flights between Taipei and Phoenix from December 3

China Airlines President, Kevin Chen and Phoenix Mayor, Kate Gallego

China Airlines, the first Taiwan-based carrier in Phoenix, launches thrice-weekly service to strengthen U.S.–Taiwan travel and trade.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A delegation from China Airlines, led by President Kevin Chen, visited Arizona on September 18 and met with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. The visit brought welcome news for the city, with the announcement of thrice-weekly non-stop round-trip flights between Taipei and Phoenix beginning December 3. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in advancing business and tourism exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.China Airlines' President Kevin Chen expressed his appreciation to the governments of Arizona and the City of Phoenix for their support in making the new service possible. With this launch, China Airlines will become the first Taiwan-based carrier to operate non-stop flights to Phoenix. Since 2022, the airline has conducted a series of successful charter operations, gaining valuable experience in both passenger and cargo services to the region. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona’s largest international gateway, has recorded strong growth in passenger volumes and cargo throughput in recent years. As part of China Airlines’ North America network strategy, Phoenix is positioned to become one of the airline’s key U.S. stations, serving as a gateway for connectivity to inland destinations. Through its interline partnership with Southwest Airlines, travelers can conveniently connect to more than 50 U.S. cities, including Denver, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Chicago.China Airlines currently serves North America with flights to New York, Los Angeles, Ontario (CA), San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver. With the addition of the new Phoenix service, the total number of weekly round-trip flights will increase to 40. The airline continues to enhance its fleet capacity, leveraging market opportunities in both the passenger and cargo aircraft sectors to strengthen support for regional and long-haul operations. The 2025 winter schedule will take effect on October 26. Service on the Taipei–Tokyo (Narita) route will increase to four daily round-trips, while the Taipei–London service will expand to five weekly flights starting November 18. Plans are also in place to gradually increase frequency on the New York route, and China Airlines is scheduled to move into the all-new Terminal One at New York JFK Airport next year.The Taipei–Phoenix service will operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Outbound flight CI036 from Taipei to Arizona will depart Taoyuan International Airport at 16:30 and arrive in Phoenix at 13:35 local time. The return flight, CI035 from Phoenix to Taipei, will depart at 16:00 and arrive at Taoyuan International Airport at 22:20 local time the following day.To celebrate the launch of the new Phoenix service, China Airlines will host an immersive desert-themed live event at ATT 4 FUN in Taipei’s Xinyi District, featuring singers and balloon performers. Visitors who complete tasks across five exhibition zones will be entered into a lottery, with the grand prize of Premium Business Class return tickets from Taipei to Phoenix. The public is invited to join the event for an early introduction to the unique charm of the Valley of the Sun!Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

