China Airlines Throws Opening Pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks Taiwan Day

China Airlines President, Kevin Chen with Phoenix's Mayor, Kate Gallego and Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher, Philip Abner China Airlines President Kevin Chen throws the ceremonial Opening Pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks Taiwan Day

At Taiwan Day, China Airlines highlighted its upcoming Phoenix–Taipei flights, joining fans in celebrating culture, sports, and new ties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Major League Baseball team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, held their 2025 Taiwan Day at Chase Field in Phoenix on September 20. Kevin Chen, President of China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, joined Taiwanese baseball star Chang Tai-Shan to throw the opening pitch for the game between the Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also attended the event.President Chen said he was honored to be invited by the Arizona Diamondbacks to throw the opening pitch on Taiwan Day and would like to take this opportunity to announce that the carrier will soon inaugurate non-stop services from Phoenix to Taipei, the gateway for the American Southwest. Beginning December 3, China Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights, connecting the two cities with its award-winning service.He added that the Phoenix route will meet demand for both business and leisure travel between Taiwan and the U.S. Southwest. Taoyuan International Airport is also strategically positioned as a hub for connecting flights on China Airlines’ extensive network across Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia. The one-stop connections for travelers and freight agents between the U.S. and Asian markets make Phoenix an ideal new gateway to Asia.To celebrate the upcoming service, China Airlines participated in the Diamondbacks Taiwan Day festivities on September 20. The airline has strong ties with the team as a supporter of Lin Yu-Min, a top Taiwanese baseball player now playing for one of Diamondbacks' affiliated teams. The MLB Taiwan Day is a themed game aimed at bringing together the overseas compatriot community, business community, and local residents to celebrate Taiwanese culture.The China Airlines Phoenix–Taipei service will depart every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The outbound flight CI035 from Phoenix to Taipei will depart at 16:00 and arrive at Taoyuan International Airport at 22:20+1 local time. The return flight, CI036 from Taipei to Arizona will depart from Taoyuan International Airport at 16:30 and arrive in Phoenix at 13:35 local time. Both flights will be non-stop.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.