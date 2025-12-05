China Airlines Launches Non-Stop Flights Between Taipei and Phoenix

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and China Airlines Chairman Shing-Hwang (George) Kao

China Airlines debuts non-stop Taipei–Phoenix service, offering faster travel, new connections, and expanded access across the American Southwest.

Phoenix is a gateway to the American Southwest and an essential hub for connecting travelers.” — China Airlines Chairman Shing-Hwang (George) Kao

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 3, China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, officially inaugurated its Taipei-Phoenix route. Chairman Shing-Hwang (George) Kao personally flew on the first non-stop flight from Asia to Phoenix aboard flight CI036. Minister of Transportation and Communications Shih-Kai Chen and Director Raymond F. Greene from the American Institute in Taiwan also attended the boarding gate event, joining the celebration! Phoenix is now China Airlines’ seventh hub in North America as well as its first in the American Southwest. The duration of the non-stop flight is about 12 hours, six hours less compared to itineraries with connecting flights. The new route offers travelers another option for their Taiwan-US flights and more flexibility on their itinerary as well.China Airlines has assigned the next-generation A350-900 passenger aircraft to the Taipei-Phoenix route. The inaugural flight on December 3 was fully booked. China Airlines Chairman Shing-Hwang (George) Kao said that Phoenix is the gateway to the American Southwest and a key hub for many connecting flights. Kao believed that the new service to Phoenix would help bring more business travelers and tourists to the American heartland, making it the preferred destination for every traveler.Yu-Min Lin, an expatriate baseball player sponsored by China Airlines, currently playing with one of the teams affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team, attended the inaugural flight ceremony, celebrating the milestone in the Taiwan-US travel partnership. A lottery was also held that day, giving five lucky travelers the chance to receive a baseball signed by Lin.China Airlines now operates non-stop service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the largest international airport in Arizona, every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Travelers can take advantage of interline tickets with Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, WestJet, and Sun Country Airlines to continue on to other American cities, including Denver, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Chicago.Star-rated cuisine was served by China Airlines aboard the inaugural flight. Travelers in all classes departing from Taipei were treated to Michelin 3-Star cuisine from the Les Palais restaurant as well as trendy cocktail beverages from BLAH BLAH Bar. The mains for the three classes were Simmered Chicken Porridge with Premium Abalone, Steamed Rice with Chinese Sausage, Chicken and Shiitake, and Surf and Turf Stir-fried with Rice. Travelers accompanied the meal with their choice of the Passionfruit Lemon Cocktail or Oolong Blackcurrant Cocktail. The famous American coffee brand Peet’s Coffee was featured onboard for the first time and every traveler on the inaugural flight enjoyed the rich, aromatic brew. Starting next year, Peet’s Coffee will be served in Premium Business Class and Premium Economy Class on all routes.________________________________________Knockaround Sunglasses Giveaway to Celebrate the Inauguration of Phoenix to Asia ServiceAs a globally connected airline proudly based in Taiwan, China Airlines is committed to elevating every journey with thoughtful details and heartfelt hospitality.To celebrate our inaugural service from Phoenix to Asia (CI035), China Airlines is delighted to present guests with sunglasses from Knockaround, a popular American brand favored by Hollywood celebrities and trendsetters for its lightweight design and stylish aesthetics. The brand’s vibrant and sunny character echoes the energetic spirit of Phoenix—known as the “Sun City.”Beyond style and practicality, these Knockaround sunglasses reflect China Airlines’ warm Taiwanese hospitality. We hope they accompany our passengers as they embark on each new adventure with ease, comfort, and excitement.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

