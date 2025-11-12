China Airlines Announces Black Friday Sale, Expands U.S. Routes, and Launches “Cloud Party” Collaboration

China Airlines Limited-Time Black Friday Promotion China Airlines brings sweetness onboard with the WooTEA × Care Bears™ “Cloud Party” collaboration—complete with themed treats and cuddly surprises. Celebrating the spirit of discovery—Fly beyond with CHINA AIRLINES desk calendar brings world destinations to life, month by month.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The airline’s annual Black Friday promotion will be available from November 11 through December 2, offering discounts of up to 20 percent on tickets from China Airlines’ North American gateways to destinations across Asia. The promotion aims to encourage travel during the upcoming season while introducing more travelers to the airline’s expanding network.Follow China Airlines North America on Facebook and Instagram for the latest offers, travel inspiration, and exclusive updates to help plan your next unforgettable journey.________________________________________Phoenix ⇄ Taipei — Nonstop Flights Take OffBeginning December 3, China Airlines will inaugurate nonstop service between Phoenix and Taipei, operating three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The new route provides travelers in the U.S. Southwest with a direct connection to Asia.Flight ScheduleCI035 Phoenix → Taipei 16:00 / 22:20 (+1)CI036 Taipei → Phoenix 16:30 / 13:35As China Airlines’ newest U.S. gateway, Phoenix strengthens its expanding North American network, providing convenient access for travelers across the Southwest and beyond. Through interline connections with Southwest Airlines, passengers can easily connect from cities such as Denver, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Chicago, and more—linking directly to Asia via Phoenix in one seamless journey.________________________________________Partnering with Southwest Airlines — One Booking, Endless ConnectionsChina Airlines’ new partnership with Southwest Airlines enhances connectivity across North America—linking more than 100 U.S. and Mexican cities with Taiwan and major destinations throughout Asia.For itineraries departing on or after January 19, 2026, travelers can book journeys that include both carriers directly through the China Airlines website , making it easier than ever to plan multi-city travel across North America and Asia.Passengers can first fly Southwest to one of five West Coast gateways—Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA), or Phoenix (PHX)—and then connect seamlessly to Asia on China Airlines flights. With through check-in and interline baggage handling, travelers can enjoy a smoother, more convenient journey to Taipei and onward to destinations across Asia.________________________________________In-Flight Collaboration: Care Bears™ “Cloud PartyAs part of its ongoing service innovation, China Airlines has introduced a collaboration with WooTEA and Care Bears™, titled “Cloud Party.” The partnership features themed desserts, specialty beverages, and limited-edition amenities offered on select flights departing from Taiwan. The collaboration is intended to provide passengers with a distinctive onboard experience reflecting both brands’ emphasis on comfort and creativity.Passengers departing from Taiwan across all routes and cabin classes can enjoy these limited-edition treats. Long-haul Economy Class guests will be served the Camellia Red Oolong Flavor Waffle Cake, while Premium Economy travelers can indulge in the Raspberry Honey Scented Black Tea Macaron. Seasonal surprise desserts will also be introduced throughout the year, adding a touch of whimsy and warmth to every journey.________________________________________Unlock Your World Journey — The 2026 Desk CalendarContinuing its focus on design and destination storytelling, China Airlines has released a limited-edition 2026 desk calendar, “Fly Beyond with China Airlines.” The calendar showcases twelve destinations and incorporates AI-inspired visual design. Highlights include Phoenix’s red desert landscape, Prague’s art-nouveau architecture in the style of Alphonse Mucha, and Chiang Mai’s colorful cultural scenes. Distribution began in late October for corporate partners, Dynasty Paragon, and Emerald members.With every new route, partnership, and experience, China Airlines continues to deliver on its promise—“China Airlines Quality Starts from the Heart.” As it expands across North America and beyond, the airline remains dedicated to inspiring smart travel and sharing the joy of discovery with passengers worldwide.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 111 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 18 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

