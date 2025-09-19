ADOT launches web resource helping you see through scam texts

PHOENIX – Have you received text messages suggesting that the Arizona Department of Transportation (or something close to that) is after you for unpaid tickets or tolls? ADOT has created a web resource in English and Spanish to help you identify these for the scams they are.

Visit azdot.gov/scams for help spotting red flags (poor grammar and spelling, for example) and advice on what to do (hint: delete).

Key tips:

ADOT doesn't collect for unpaid traffic tickets, parking tickets or tolls.

Arizona doesn't have toll roads.

Don’t click links in these texts.

There’s also a link to a recent ADOT podcast episode in which a detective with ADOT’s Fraud Hotline discusses this scam and others like it.

Among the advice at azdot.gov/scams is checking your Motor Vehicle Division account at azmvdnow.gov to see any outstanding payments, or contacting MVD through several secure and safe options. Additionally, you can visit an MVD office to inquire about any fees you may have. Average wait times are only 12 minutes.

Please visit azdot.gov/scams if a text message claiming to be from ADOT, the nonexistent Department of Motor Vehicles or something similar has you thinking about handing over personal information or money.