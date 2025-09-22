Volunteer at the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Logo JHI Volunteers JHI Volunteers

Registration Now Open for the March 2–8, 2026 Tournament at The Old Course at Broken Sound; More Than 500 Volunteers Needed!

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is seeking volunteers for the 2026 tournament, returning to The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida from March 2–8, 2026. The event brings together PGA TOUR Champions professionals and football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power.Volunteer opportunities span on-course and behind-the-scenes roles, including Marshals, Walking Scorers, Player Transportation, Corporate Hospitality, Course Distribution, Standard Bearers, Practice Facilities, Pro-Am, Volunteer HQ, Cart Management, Roving Marshals, Tournament Office, and more. Space is limited on certain committees and training may be required. A full list of volunteer roles is available here: https://jameshardieinvitational.com/volunteer/ Early Registration & Packages:-Early-bird volunteer registration ($65 through October 31, 2025)-Standard package ($75 starting November 1, 2025)-Junior (ages 13–18, not in college) and collegiate volunteers may register complimentary using codes HOF26JR (juniors) and EXAM26 (college)Volunteer Benefits Include:-James Hardie™ Invitational volunteer uniform package (shirts and hat/visor)-Complimentary parking & shuttle and a volunteer credential-Breakfast and/or lunch on days worked-Two tickets per day (digital grounds/“Gridiron Grounds” access) when you’re not on shift-Volunteer Appreciation Party and a post-tournament golf outing opportunity (must complete at least three shifts)Volunteer RequirementsVolunteers must be 13 years of age by March 2, 2026. A $75 volunteer package applies to non-junior/college volunteers after October 31st. To be eligible for the Volunteer Appreciation Golf Outing, volunteers must complete a minimum of 18 hours (e.g., three 6-hour shifts); some committees may vary.Visit https://events.trustevent.com/templates/index.cfm?fuseaction=templates.home&eid=5212 (click Register Here at the top right of the page).For questions, contact Luanne Zabytko at LZabytko@prolinkssports.com.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2–8, 2026 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 NFL legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday–Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee – Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.