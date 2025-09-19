Submit Release
Public Input Meeting – US 52 from Minot to Voltaire

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss the expansion of US Highway 52 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane highway. Representatives from the NDDOT and Ulteig will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Monday, September 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Formal Presentation: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Velva Public School Gym, 101 4th St W in Velva, ND

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email mike.huffington@ulteig.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24012” in the subject line.
Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24012” in the letter heading.  

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Oct.15, 2025. 

Contact

Mike Huffington
3350 38th Ave. S 
Fargo, ND 58104
mike.huffington@ulteig.com

Related Resources

Stormwater Brochure
Stormwater Poster Board
Information for Highway Projects

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting. 
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

