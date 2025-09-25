Exergen Strengthens Latin American Presence with New Commercial Directors Federico Prieto and Ricardo Castilho

With seasoned medical sales veterans Federico Prieto and Ricardo Castilho, Exergen is poised to deepen its partnerships across Latin America and to change the way to the world takes temperature.” — Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of non-invasive temperature measurement technology, has strengthened its presence in Latin America by appointing seasoned medical professionals including Federico Prieto as Commercial Director for Mexico and Ricardo Castilho as Commercial Director for Brazil. Both will play a critical role in advancing the adoption of Exergen’s award-winning Temporal Artery Thermometers (TAT) in their respective markets.The newly appointed commercial directors will be responsible for driving the brand and installed base of Exergen’s FDA-approved Temporal Artery Thermometer (TAT), expanding distribution networks, and forging strategic partnerships to increase market access and enable sustainable growth. Their responsibilities will include introducing and positioning Exergen’s TAT in the healthcare market, developing strong distribution channels, building long-term partnerships with hospitals, clinics, and public health institutions, and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements. In addition, they will support healthcare professional education to ensure safe and effective adoption.“Latin America is a vital growth region for Exergen, with increasing demand for reliable and accurate non-invasive thermometry in both public and private healthcare sectors,” said Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation. “With seasoned medical sales veterans like Federico Prieto leading our strategy in Mexico and Ricardo Castilho advancing our impact in Brazil, Exergen is well poised to deepen its partnerships across Latin America and continue to change the way to the world takes temperature, especially in sizeable markets like Brazil and Mexico.”Federico Prieto joins with more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience across Latin America in medical devices, respiratory health, and surgical solutions. He has held roles with Conmed Corporation, AMBU, ResMed, and most recently served as Medical Consultant at IVAN Quirúrgico. Federico is recognized for building strong distributor networks, accelerating growth, and successfully introducing innovative technologies to complex markets.“I joined Exergen because its innovative temporal artery thermometers are redefining patient care. My mission is to expand market presence in Mexico by strengthening distributor networks, building partnerships with healthcare institutions, and ensuring every hospital and clinic has access to Exergen,” said Federico Prieto, Commercial Director Exergen Mexio.Ricardo Castilho is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience in commercial strategy, regulatory affairs, and healthcare engineering services. He has led organizations including Philips Healthcare, MD International, Welch Allyn, and most recently, where he oversaw commercial and regulatory operations. Ricardo is known for developing distribution channels and building high-performing teams across Brazil and Latin America.“It is fantastic that Exergen already has its regulation ANVISA in place. That will help me to hit the ground running. Exergen’s precision and commitment to advancing healthcare were the key reasons I joined. In Brazil, my focus is on accelerating adoption of the Temporal Artery Thermometer, fostering strong hospital and public sector partnerships, and enabling sustainable growth that improves patient care nationwide,” said Ricardo Castilho Commercial Director Exergen Brazil.About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.Exergen P/N 850538

