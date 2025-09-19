Additional Arrest Made in Petworth Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a second man involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the Petworth neighborhood.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northwest and the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Officers located an adult male and a 15-year-old juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds on Georgia Avenue. DC Fire and EMS transported the adult male to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old male was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A third victim, an adult male, self-transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives determined that the victim was injured on Taylor Street.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Zephaniah Wright of Northeast, D.C.

Previously, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, members of the Third District Crime Suppression Team located and arrested 18-year-old Jose Hernandez of Northwest, D.C., pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, September 19, 2025, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18-year-old Jayden Wells, of Northwest, D.C., pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25062803

