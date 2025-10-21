TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 BellRinger Bike Ride

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, the BellRinger Bike Ride will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

M Street from the Scott Key Bridge to the Whitehurst Freeway, NW

Canal Road from the Whitehurst Freeway to the Chain Bridge, NW

Foxhall Road from MacArthur Boulevard to Canal Road, NW

Reservoir Road from V Street to Canal Road, NW

Clara Barton Parkway from the Chain Bridge to the DC/MD line

Chain Bridge

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

