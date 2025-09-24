Exergen’s Thai Distributor Oni Wins Innovation Award for Highly Integrated Vital Signs Monitor using Bluetooth

The integration of our TAT-2000 BT (Bluetooth) in Oni’s Smart Convergence solution demonstrates how accurate and non-invasive temperature measurement can help advance patient care worldwide.” — Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO, Exergen Corporation.

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation, the global leader in infrared temperature measurement technologies, announced that its TAT-2000 BT Temporal Artery Thermometer is a key component in Oni Worldwide Trading’s Smart Convergence system, which has been awarded 1st Runner-up in the Technology Innovation category at the 7 Innovation Awards 2025 in Thailand.The Smart Convergence platform integrates a Vital Signs Monitor (VSM) from Bansal, a terminal and scanner, and Exergen’s TAT-2000 BT thermometer into one solution. By combining reliable vital signs measurement with seamless data connectivity, the system links patient information before medical consultation, supporting faster and more accurate healthcare delivery.The 7 Innovation Awards, organized annually by CP ALL (7-Eleven Thailand) with support from the Thai National Innovation Agency (NIA) and partners, recognizes SMEs and startups with transformative solutions in economic, social, and technological fields. Out of 180 entries, Oni Worldwide Trading’s Smart Convergence system was selected as one of the 32 awarded innovations, standing out in the healthcare technology space.“We are proud that Exergen’s trusted thermometer technology is part of an award-winning healthcare innovation,” said Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO, Exergen Corporation. “The integration of our TAT-2000 BT (Bluetooth) in Oni’s Smart Convergence solution demonstrates how accurate and non-invasive temperature measurement can help advance patient care worldwide.”As one of the most visible platforms for innovation in Thailand and Southeast Asia, the 7 Innovation Awards play a vital role in accelerating promising technologies from concept to commercialization. Winning recognition at this event not only signals strong potential for nationwide adoption, but also positions awarded solutions to scale across the broader Southeast Asian healthcare market, where demand for efficient, technology-driven medical systems is rapidly increasing.About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.Exergen P/N 850539

