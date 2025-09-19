Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,341 in the last 365 days.

Meet S.F. young adult court’s new judge — a former prosecutor, cop, and football player

To Judge Eric Fleming, team sport dynamics are an apt metaphor for youth rehabilitation. The players are defendants ages 18 to 24. These are “high risk, high need” young adults getting a shot at having their charges dismissed — if they can make it through a year and a half or so of counseling and educational programming. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meet S.F. young adult court’s new judge — a former prosecutor, cop, and football player

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more