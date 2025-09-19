Meet S.F. young adult court’s new judge — a former prosecutor, cop, and football player

To Judge Eric Fleming, team sport dynamics are an apt metaphor for youth rehabilitation. The players are defendants ages 18 to 24. These are “high risk, high need” young adults getting a shot at having their charges dismissed — if they can make it through a year and a half or so of counseling and educational programming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.