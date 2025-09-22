Bianchi Brandt Celebrates Six Years of Legal Excellence and Industry Leadership

Co-founder and Partner Laura A. Bianchi of Bianchi Brandt law firm in Scottsdale, Arizona. Co-founder and Partner Justin M. Brandt of Bianchi Brandt law firm in Scottsdale, Arizona. Justin M. Brandt and Laura A. Bianchi founded the full service law firm, Bianchi Brandt, in 2019 to serve highly compliant industries.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bianchi Brandt, a premier business and litigation law firm specializing in highly-regulated and rapidly evolving markets that include labor and employment law, cannabis, and psychedelics, proudly celebrates its 6th anniversary.Founded in 2019 by partners Laura A. Bianchi and Justin M. Brandt, Bianchi Brandt prides itself on being a “different kind of law firm” for a “different kind of client.” A more holistic approach is taken, with clients being provided a full suite of legal services and strategic legal insights that include guidance on risk mitigation, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions.From its roots as a boutique cannabis law firm, Bianchi Brandt has expanded into a powerhouse legal team playing a pivotal role in shaping the legal and regulatory landscape in Arizona and beyond. The firm’s guiding philosophy is to build trust and respect with clients, leading to lasting relationships."When we started Bianchi Brandt, our vision was to create a firm that could offer not only expert legal counsel, but also strategic business guidance that empowers our clients to thrive," said Bianchi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together with our team, our clients, and the communities we serve.""This anniversary is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to every challenge," added Brandt, Co-Founder. "We're excited for the next chapter as we continue to grow and innovate in service of our clients.”To mark the occasion, Bianchi Brandt will host a private celebration with clients, partners, and community leaders later this month at its Scottsdale headquarters.###About Bianchi & BrandtBianchi Brandt, established in 2019, is a Scottsdale-based law firm providing legal and strategic counsel to clients in highly regulated industries, including cannabis and psychedelics.With deep expertise in business law, regulatory compliance, risk management, receiverships and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), the firm helps clients navigate complex legal landscapes and grow with confidence.Founded by Laura A. Bianchi and Justin M. Brandt, trusted cannabis industry advisors since 2010, Bianchi Brandt has earned multiple honors, including AZ Big Media’s 2025 Top Cannabis Law Firm and consecutive Top Law Firm nominations by Benzinga and the Emjays.Bianchi has received the Bronze StevieAward and was named a Top 100 Lawyer and a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Both Bianchi and Brandt were also recognized as 2025 Most Influential Executives of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Brandt was additionally named to Marijuana Venture Magazine’s 40 Under 40.For information, click www. bianchibrandt .com, call 480-531-1800, or visit 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale.

