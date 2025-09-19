Fall Prevention Awareness: Stopping Slips, Trips, and Falls Before They Happen

A woman rushes to help a man lying on the ground after a fall. Snellings Law's Free Fall Prevention Guide For Seniors and Their Caregivers

Snellings Law highlights risks of slips, trips, and falls and shares prevention tips plus a free guide to protect seniors and families.

Falls are preventable, but they require awareness and action.” — Scott Snellings

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Fall Prevention Awareness is recognized nationwide, Snellings Law is sounding the alarm on one of the most common causes of serious injury: slips, trips, and falls. These accidents may seem minor, but they remain a leading cause of broken bones, head trauma, and long-term mobility issues—particularly among seniors and workers in high-risk environments.According to the CDC , falls are the leading cause of injury-related emergency room visits in the United States, sending millions of Americans to hospitals each year.Slips happen when there isn’t enough traction between your foot and the walking surface, often due to wet floors, loose rugs, or poor footwear. Trips occur when a foot strikes an object or uneven surface, throwing a person off balance. Falls often result from either or both hazards, and they can happen anywhere—from homes and workplaces to public spaces.Fall Prevention Awareness campaigns highlight steps everyone can take to reduce risks:• Clear walking paths of cords, clutter, and other tripping hazards• Ensure staircases, hallways, and entryways are well-lit• Use non-slip mats, grip strips, and protective coatings on slick surfaces• Wear supportive, non-skid footwear• Repair uneven flooring, loose railings, or leaking pipes promptlyBusinesses and property owners have a legal duty to maintain safe premises. When they fail to do so, they can be held liable for fall-related injuries. Regular safety audits, staff training, and timely maintenance are critical to preventing accidents.Despite precautions, falls still occur, and they are often because of negligence. “We see many clients who suffer life-changing injuries from falls that could have been prevented with basic safety measures,” said Scott Snellings, founding partner of Snellings Law. “Awareness and accountability go hand in hand when it comes to preventing these accidents.”To help protect seniors and their caregivers, Snellings Law has released a free Fall Prevention Guide . This resource includes:• Practical home safety improvements• Mobility and balance tips• Caregiver strategies to spot fall risks early• Guidance on what to do if a fall happens• Legal insights for families navigating unsafe premises claims“Falls are preventable, but they require awareness and action,” Snellings said. “Our guide is designed to empower families with knowledge and next steps—especially when a fall results from negligence.”This Fall Prevention Awareness season, Snellings Law encourages North Texans to assess their homes, workplaces, and communities for hazards. Small changes can make a big difference in preventing serious injuries.If you or a loved one has suffered a fall due to unsafe conditions, Snellings Law offers free consultations to help families pursue justice and recovery. Call 214-387-0387 or visit their website to learn more.

