Maine DOE Update – September 19, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Data Reporting

Upcoming Data Reports Due in October

The following data reports are due to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) in the month of October: Dropout Report, October Enrollment, and Staff Certification. Please find instructions, resources, and important dates in the information below. | More

News & Updates

Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from September 14-20, 2025

Located statewide, more than 65 adult education programs are part of the public education system in Maine, assisting adult learners with their next educational and career steps. Last year, these programs helped 12,400 students to train for a career, earn their high school credentials, prepare for college, and learn English. | More

New Opioid Overdose Management Toolkit and Naloxone Education Course Available for Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to announce the launch of a new, comprehensive Toolkit for Opioid Overdose Management and Naloxone Education in Schools, developed to support educators, school health personnel, and administrators in implementing effective overdose prevention strategies across the state’s school systems. | More

Teachers Gather at the Schoodic Institute to Celebrate Rural Maine through Community Civics and Place-Based Inquiry

On a warm August evening, Maine teachers gathered around a campfire, as Chris Sockalexis, Panawahpskek (Penobscot) Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, played drums, sang, and shared the importance of music in Wabanaki culture. His words offered a powerful close to the first day of the “Celebrating Rural Maine” summer colloquium, hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team and the National Council for History Education (NCHE). | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Stepping Forward: How St. George School Transformed Its CDS Transition into a Whole-Community Win

When St. George School signed on to be part of Cohort 1 of the transition of Early Childhood Special Education services for children ages three through five from Child Development Services (CDS) to school administrative units (SAUs), staff did so with the belief that early support creates lifelong success. What they didn’t expect was just how quickly and powerfully this transition would transform not only the lives of children but the entire school community. | More

2025 Maine Teacher of the Year Becky Hallowell Blasts Off at Space Camp

This summer, Maine’s 2025 Teacher of the Year, fourth-grade educator Becky Hallowell of Wiscasset Elementary School, embarked on a stellar journey at NASA’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, from Wednesday, July 16, to Monday, July 21. The experience was an “out-of-this-world” professional development opportunity as part of her journey as a 2025 State Teacher of the Year. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for 15th Annual Maine PBIS Conference

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) State Team are excited to announce that registration is now open for the 15th Annual Maine PBIS Conference, which will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. Early-bird pricing is available through October 15, 2025. | More

Monthly Professional Learning Community for Civics Teachers Launching in October

Attention, Maine civics and government educators! Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teacher Leader Fellow Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski for a monthly civics professional learning community (PLC) group that will launch in October. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.