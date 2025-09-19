Caveman Coffee and Wally’s Wine & Spirits Launch the $100 'Jamaican Blue' Espresso Martini

$100 Jamaican Blue Martini by Caveman Coffee and Wally's

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury meets innovation with the debut of the $100 “Jamaican Blue” Espresso Martini, an exclusive collaboration between Caveman Coffee Co. and Wally’s Wine & Spirits. This one-of-a-kind cocktail features Caveman Coffee’s rare Jamaican Blue Coffee, a special blend that can only be harvested in the Jamaican mountainside, with black raspberry, vodka, and other espresso blends for a flavor profile that is as bold as it is refined. The finishing touch? A 24k gold cherry to top off the martini, elevating it even further.Available only at Wally’s Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas, the martini has already sparked buzz, with some guests rumored to order three or four in a single sitting. In response to the overwhelming demand, Wally’s will also be offering a bottled version of the martini, which will be available exclusively in-store soon, allowing customers to experience the cocktail from their homes.More Than a Cocktail—An Experience:This collaboration is about more than flavor—it’s reimagining what an espresso martini can be. By pairing Caveman Coffee’s highly reviewed beans with Wally’s expertise in spirits and hospitality, the Jamaican Blue Espresso Martini delivers:• Unmatched Ingredients: Coffee sourced from Jamaica’s rarest mountainside crops• Luxury Finish: Topped with a 24k gold cherry, creating a statement piece in every glass• At-Home Enjoyment: Bottled versions coming soon, sold exclusively at Wally’sMatt Marciano of Wally's asserts, “Here at Wally’s we offer nothing but the best and most exquisite offerings. The $100 espresso martini is an incredible example of this and showcases the best of the best. Caveman Jamaica Blue Coffee being incredibly rare and sought after makes this martini outshine all the others. Wally’s is all about food and beverage theatre, always keeping presentation, taste, vibes and luxury in mind!”Backed by Visionary Partners:Caveman Coffee Co. is newly re-launched by spearheading investor & co-owner Jack Osbourne, along with a team of private investors dedicated to the company’s clean-energy mission. Partnering with brands and minds that understand the vision, like Matt Marciano of Wally’s, the company is creating high-end products that are incomparable in the marketplace. With the launch of the Caveman Coffee x Wally’s “Jamaican Blue” Espresso Martini, the collaboration serves Caveman Coffee’s mission to fuel adventure through extraordinary coffee and Wally’s dedication to curating world class food and beverage experiences. Together, they are setting a new standard for luxury cocktails—where craft and creativity intersect.About Caveman Coffee:Caveman Coffee is fueled by the pursuit of remarkable coffee from extraordinary growing regions. Inspired by the spirit of adventure, they are committed to empowering health-conscious individuals. They believe that quality, freshness, and innovation are essential to the coffee experience, and aim to deliver vibrant coffees that fuel your boldest pursuits. Every sip of their carefully crafted and sourced coffee invites you to step outside the ordinary, embrace life’s adventures, and take ownership of your health minded journey. Caveman Coffee is redefining the coffee break—one exceptional cup and one unforgettable adventure at a time.About Wally’s:Wally’s Wine & Spirits has been a pioneer in the wine, spirits, and gourmet food world since its founding in 1968. With flagship locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas, Wally’s offers a unique combination of retail, dining, and world-class experiences. Known for its unparalleled selection of fine wines, premium spirits, and artisanal foods, Wally’s is a destination for collectors, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs alike.Wally’s curates its offerings with an expert eye, ensuring every product meets the highest standards. Beyond the bottle, Wally’s hosts exclusive events, tastings, and dinners that connect its clientele to the stories and people behind the world’s most celebrated labels.For more information on Caveman Coffee, please visit: https://www.cavemancoffee.com/ For more information on Wally’s and to reserve a table to try the Jamaican Blue Espresso Martini, visit: https://www.wallywine.com/

