Love Ride Returns in Grand Fashion with Love Ride 34 powered by Harley‑Davidson®

Love Ride 34 flyer with details and QR code for tickets and further information.

Bringing out stars Jay Leno, Robert Patrick, Gene Simmons and more to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

I’ve ridden alongside thousands at Love Ride for years! I am looking forward to doing it again. Cheers to making Love Ride 34 a memorable one.” — Jay Leno, Love Ride Grand Marshall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary Love Ride ™ powered by Harley-Davidson hosted by Grand Marshal Jay Leno roars back into Southern California on Sunday, November 9, 2025, for its 34th installment, once again bringing together motorcycle culture and a charitable purpose with live music from Gene Simmons Band featuring Gene Simmons from Kiss, Chevy Metal plus special guests. The ride kicks off from the iconic Harley‑Davidsonof Glendale and culminates at Castaic Lake, delivering a full day of community, cause, and celebration in support of Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt The Arts.Founded in 1984, Love Ride has grown into one of the most respected and recognizable charity motorcycle events in the world. With over $25 million raised benefiting more than a dozen charitable organizations, Love Ride blends celebrity support, world-class entertainment, and the spirit of the open road into an unforgettable day of purpose. Now, after a several-year hiatus, Love Ride 34 powered by Harley‑Davidson invites riders and fans to join the legacy again.“Love Ride is back in 2025! Bigger, better, and more impactful than ever,” says Oliver Shokouh, Founder & Chairman of the Love Ride Foundation. “We ride to support our warriors, honor our community, and inspire the next generation of riders.”Tickets for Love Ride 34 go on sale soon:Select Presales begin Wednesday, Sept 10 and Thursday, Sept 11, 2025, exclusively for partner networks. On-sale tickets to the public will be available as of Friday, September 12th at 10am.Early Bird General Admission starts at just $29.99 + fees, including a limited edition collectible Love Ride 34 pin and patch for the first 2,000 ticket buyers. Once Early Bird sells out, prices increase to Tier 2 ($39) and Tier 3 ($49), with Day-of pricing at $55.For those looking to elevate their experience, premium VIP Packages, Cabanas, and Backstage Bar Access are available, offering perks like premium stage-front viewing, hosted drink locations, exclusive merchandise and more.One lucky rider will have the chance to take home a 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide as the grand prize in the Love Ride 34 Raffle. Every event admission includes one raffle entry, and additional entries can be earned through peer-to-peer fundraising (one entry for every $50 raised) or by purchasing the official Love Ride 34 raffle ticket. The winning ticket will be drawn live at Love Ride 34 on November 9, 2025, at Castaic Lake. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the charitable mission of the Love Ride Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.A Full Day of Music, Stars & Celebration:This year’s entertainment lineup features:Gene Simmons BandChevy MetalSpecial Guest Appearances TBARide with the Stars: Join Grand Marshal Jay Leno, Honorary Grand Marshals Robert Patrick, direct descendants of a Harley-Davidson co-founder Bill Davidson and Karen Davidson, alongside actor and longtime supporter Lorenzo Lamas and many more special guests.Robert Patrick, Honorary Grand Marshal exclaims, “Love Ride is about more than Harleys and horsepower. It’s about honoring heroes. I’m proud to be a part of it. Let's ride!”Experience: Daytime festival featuring Speed Kings Showcase, music, food, vendors, and more including a raffle for a chance to win a 2025 Harley‑Davidson CVO Streetglide motorcycle.Love Ride 34 powered by Harley-Davidson is made possible thanks to the generous support of its partners, including Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson of Glendale, Santa Clarita Harley-Davidson, 805 Beer, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Speed Kings, SeeTickets, Bike Shed, MB2, Brewery Draconum, Monster Energy, Liquid Death, Coca-Cola, Hilton Garden Inn Valencia, Courtyard Marriott Santa Clarita Valencia, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Sand Canyon CountryABOUT LOVE RIDE FOUNDATIONLove Ride Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded by Oliver Shokouh with a mission to mobilize the motorcycle community for good. Beneficiaries have included Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, USO, Autism Speaks, the MDA, Santa Clarita Education Foundation, and more. The Foundation remains committed to health, education, veteran support, and the arts.About Love Ride 34 Raffle: Conducted by the Love Ride Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Each admission includes one raffle entry. Earn additional entries with every $50 raised, or with the purchase of Love Ride 34 Official Raffle Tickets. Proceeds benefit the charitable mission of the Love Ride Foundation. CA DOJ Raffle Registration No. RF1684. Open to California residents only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.