Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, and Billie Jean King Launch Welcome to the Party

Welcome to the Party Podcast

The Women’s Sports Show Changing the Game

We are not just making a show, we are making history.” — Billie Jean King

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welcome to the Party is here—and it’s not just another video podcast - it’s a movement. Led by some of the most iconic champions on the planet - Abby Wambach (two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Player of the Year) and Julie Foudy (two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion), with recurring special appearances by Billie Jean King (Sports Icon and Champion of Equality).Welcome to the Party is a multi-pronged business platform. In an era when women’s sports command record-breaking audiences, Welcome to the Party stands apart by building not just a show, but a platform for women’s voices and a community for sports fans globally. The series integrates:- Audio: A podcast designed to top global charts with two episode releases per week.- Video: YouTube distribution with original, shareable content.- Social Media: Daily conversation that drives viral moments.- Live Events: In-person Watch With Us gatherings bringing fans into the movement- Merchandising & Brand Collaborations: Extending the message into lifestyle and culture.- Books, Documentary & Streaming Projects: Expanding IP into long-form storytelling.- Licensing & Syndication: Multi-platform distribution to maximize reach and revenue.This comprehensive approach galvanizes community, capital, and cultural impact—a flywheel that moves far beyond traditional podcasting.More Than Entertainment—A Growth NetworkWelcome to the Party is the start of something much bigger – it is also the flagship show of a larger new Women’s Sports Podcast Network. This trailblazing venture will be unlike traditional networks, this will be a talent-owned network—a total differentiator in the podcast and media landscape—ensuring that the very athletes and voices building the future of women’s sports and media also share directly in its success. The Women’s Sports Podcast Network will be the home for women’s sports storytelling—the go-to hub for fans, brands, and investors in the fastest-growing sector of global sports media.Co-host Abby Wambach shares, “We’ve all played in the biggest arenas, but what we’re building here is even bigger—it’s a new playing field for women’s voices, women’s leadership, and women’s sports.”“Sports have always been the front porch of change. Welcome to the Party is about inviting everyone in—athletes, fans, families, brands—to be part of the next chapter,” added Julie Foudy.Backed by Visionary PartnersWelcome to the Party debuts with the support of Ally Financial —an industry-leading partner whose commitments to equity, community, and innovation align seamlessly with the show’s mission. Ally is not just a sponsor—they are collaborators in reshaping the future of sports, media, and culture.- Ally Financial is a disruptor in the banking industry, and has become synonymous with women's sports, fueled by its unprecedented commitment to spending equally on men's and women's sports media.Unlike traditional media models, Welcome to the Party takes a bespoke approach to brand partnerships, designed to go far deeper than ads. Through an exclusive partnership with nativ.ly, the show’s advertising sales partner, brands are woven into the very DNA of the show—across audio, video, social, live events, and future network projects—creating a business-forward model that delivers long-term value, measurable cultural impact, and authentic integration at every touchpoint.These partners signal that Welcome to the Party is not simply entering the women’s sports space—it’s setting the new standard for how culture, commerce, and community interact.Welcome to the Party is brought to you by Treat Media. Treat Media created the chart-topping We Can Do Hard Things podcast, which has redefined the global podcast landscape with over half a billion downloads and a fiercely loyal fanbase, and co-produced the Sundance Award Winning film Come See Me in the Good Light.Additional partners include Forever Dog Productions, and nativ.ly who will handle advertising sales.For exclusive partnership opportunities, reach out to partner@nativ.ly.For further information on Welcome to the Party be sure to follow on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok @welcometothepartyshow and listen in where all podcasts are found.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.