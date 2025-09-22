Finalists Announced for the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture Award (DIAC)

.ART's Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture 2025 Finalists www.art.art

Winner of .ART's Prestigious Award to be Announced in October

The five finalists represent the very best of how innovation can serve culture.” — Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is proud to announce the five finalists for the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture Award 2025 (DIAC). These outstanding companies are leading the way in shaping how technology transforms art, culture, and heritage.

“The five finalists represent the very best of how innovation can serve culture. Their projects prove that technology is not an end in itself, but a powerful means to make art more accessible, trusted, and alive in the world today.” — Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Registry

Finalists (alphabetical)

Artcrush (Belgium) https://www.artcrush.gallery

Transforming public spaces into open-air galleries by turning city billboards into digital canvases. Artcrush makes art accessible to millions, bringing cultural experiences into everyday life.

“Artcrush being named a finalist for the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture Award 2025 marks our first international recognition. In just 3 years, we’ve deployed 15/000+ digital billboards across 15+ countries, showcasing outstanding art daily - a validation of both our global impact and the scalability of our model." Mathieu France, Artcrush CEO

Loupe Art (United States) http://loupe.art

The world’s first streaming platform for visual art, Loupe turns screens into curated art environments across homes, hotels, hospitals, and public spaces, supporting artists through licensing and exposure..

"Loupe Art is honored to be a finalist for the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture Award," said Gabriella Silvagnoli, Loupe Art curator. "This recognition celebrates our mission of connecting global audiences with contemporary artists in new and meaningful ways. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of how art is experienced in homes, businesses, public spaces, and beyond." Gabriella Silvagnoli, Loupe Art curator.

Peggy (Canada) http://peggy.art/

A social art marketplace powered by AI authentication and resale royalties. Peggy democratizes art collecting by ensuring transparency, equity, and accessibility for both artists and collectors worldwide.

"This is a profound honor that we share with our entire community. The recognition belongs to the incredible artists, galleries, and collectors on Peggy who are together building a more accessible and connected art world. Our technology and infrastructure exist for one reason: to empower this community and advance our shared vision of seeing art in every home. A heartfelt thank you to the Peggy team for their tireless work of the years, and to .ART for celebrating the community's collective achievements." Craig Follett, Peggy Co-founder & CEO

SmartStamp (Switzerland) https://smartstamp.com

ETH Zürich spin-off developing a biometric authentication system for artworks. SmartStamp turns a smartphone into a tool for creating tamper-proof digital passports anchored in blockchain, ensuring secure provenance and compliance with EU standards.

"Less paperwork > More certainty > Better art practice. This finalist nod is about turning provenance into something you can trust (in seconds). Give artworks a digital identity and intelligent archive to make admin of it easy and fun." Jonas Kastenhuber – SmartStamp CCO

WHATCLASS (United Kingdom) https://whatclass.com

Revolutionizing music and cultural education by turning artists into teachers and fans into co-creators. Backed by ABRSM and major streaming partners, WHATCLASS blends AI-personalised learning with scalable cultural participation.

“WHATCLASS is creating the category-defining platform for arts education, where real human artists own their knowledge, earn from it, and fans learn directly from them. Being a DIAC finalist signals a new era of cultural accredited education, with a model designed to scale globally, just like streaming itself.” Austen Smart – WHATCLASS CEO

As part of its ongoing mission to support innovation in the cultural sector, .ART will award digital credits to all honorees - offering up to $10,000 in Get.art credits to empower them to strengthen their digital presence and expand their projects with .ART domain names.

The winners will be revealed at the Allstars Gala in London on October 16, 2025, alongside Europe’s most influential innovators and investors.

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 13 offices spanning Europe, US. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 640,384 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art.

