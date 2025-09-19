New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening, D.C. by Phone

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919





DATE/TIME: 09/18/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dove Lane, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct by Phone





ACCUSED: Michael Gardner

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a residence in Starksboro for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that Michael Gardner, 55, of Starksboro had tumultuous, violent communication and made threats of serious bodily injury to a family member (both by electronic means).





Gardner was located and taken into custody without incident. Gardner was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/20/25 at 1230hrs before being lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $200 bail.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/25 at 12:30PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.