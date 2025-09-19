New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening, D.C. by Phone
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/18/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dove Lane, Starksboro
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct by Phone
ACCUSED: Michael Gardner
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a residence in Starksboro for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that Michael Gardner, 55, of Starksboro had tumultuous, violent communication and made threats of serious bodily injury to a family member (both by electronic means).
Gardner was located and taken into custody without incident. Gardner was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/20/25 at 1230hrs before being lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/25 at 12:30PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
