New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening, D.C. by Phone

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5004169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Gurwicz                              

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919


DATE/TIME: 09/18/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dove Lane, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct by Phone


ACCUSED: Michael Gardner                                                

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a residence in Starksboro for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that Michael Gardner, 55, of Starksboro had tumultuous, violent communication and made threats of serious bodily injury to a family member (both by electronic means).


Gardner was located and taken into custody without incident. Gardner was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/20/25 at 1230hrs before being lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $200 bail.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/25  at 12:30PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

