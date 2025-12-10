New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault, False Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 at 2013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Leonard Kenyon
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/2025 at approximately 2013 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a Simple Assault in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Upon investigation, it was determined that Leonard Kenyon (60) attempted to cause bodily injury to another and then provided false and misleading information relating to an investigation. Kenyon was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was released with a criminal citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 02/23/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Simple Assault and False Information to a Police Officer.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
