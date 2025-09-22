Shush Inc. and ClearSky Technologies Win Industry Innovation Award at CCA Annual Convention

Silent Network Authentication via SIM

Empowering Mobile Operators with Next-Generation Authentication to Combat Fraud and Enhance Customer Experience

This award underscores the importance of carrier-backed authentication in fighting fraud and improving the customer experience.” — Daryl Carlough, Co-Founder & CTO of Shush Inc

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc, a leader in telecom network authentication, and ClearSky Technologies, a pioneer in mobile network services, are proud to announce that they have been awarded the Industry Innovation Award by the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA). The award was presented at the CCA’s Annual Convention in San Antonio, celebrating groundbreaking contributions to advancing the mobile ecosystem.

The honor recognizes the companies’ joint efforts in delivering cutting-edge network authentication solutions that protect consumers, combat fraud, and create new revenue streams for mobile operators. By combining Shush’s Sherlock platform with ClearSky’s proven carrier-grade solutions, the partnership is driving adoption of GSMA TS.43-compliant silent authentication across North America and beyond.

Ron Willett, GM and Vice President of ClearSky Technologies, and Daryl Carlough, Co-Founder & Chief Financial Officer of Shush Inc, accepted the award on behalf of their organizations at the ceremony.

“This award is a testament to the powerful innovation that comes from partnership,” said Willett. “Together, we are bringing forward new solutions that strengthen mobile networks and protect subscribers in an increasingly digital world.”

Carlough added: “We are honored that CCA has recognized the work Shush and ClearSky are doing to redefine digital trust. This award underscores the importance of carrier-backed authentication in fighting fraud and improving the customer experience.”

The CCA Industry Innovation Award is presented annually to companies that demonstrate exceptional creativity and leadership in bringing transformative technology to market. Shush Inc. and ClearSky Technologies were selected for their pioneering work in advancing next-generation authentication, positioning competitive carriers to compete with the largest mobile operators while delivering superior security to their customers.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a trailblazer in Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to transforming convenience and reliability in the industry. With a strong focus on innovation, Shush Inc. delivers seamlessly integrated, cutting-edge authentication solutions tailored for Mobile Network Operators to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises, ensuring security and efficiency in every connection.

About ClearSky Technologies

ClearSky Technologies is a leading provider of managed network and security services to mobile operators. With decades of expertise, ClearSky delivers carrier-grade solutions that help operators expand coverage, improve performance, and enhance security. ClearSky’s innovative platforms enable operators of all sizes to deliver world-class mobile services cost-effectively.

