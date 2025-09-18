DITO Telecommunity and Shush Unite to Deliver Stronger Fraud Prevention and Digital Trust for Filipinos

DITO Telecommunity

Landmark Partnership Bringing Next-Gen Mobile Security and Seamless Network Authentication to Millions of Filipinos

With DITO’s reach and Sherlock’s innovation, we’re proving how silent authentication can protect millions while creating new carrier revenue” — Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.

CEBU, PHILIPPINES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DITO Telecommunity, the Philippines’ fastest-growing mobile network, has partnered with Shush Inc to launch Network Authentication, a breakthrough in fraud prevention and digital identity. The collaboration, unveiled at the Asian Carriers Conference, positions the Philippines at the forefront of advanced, carrier-backed authentication.

Powered by Shush’s Sherlock platform, the solution verifies device identity directly at the network level — silently and securely. This eliminates outdated SMS one-time passwords and cuts fraud risk by up to 90%.

For consumers, it means safer, frictionless access to services such as online banking and e-commerce. For enterprises, it enables near-instant customer onboarding while ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy standards. For DITO, it transforms a core network asset into a revenue-generating API service ready to be consumed by banks, fintechs, and other high-trust sectors.

The global mobile authentication market is projected by many analysts to surpass $8 billion USD by 2030 with overall network API market projections pushing $30 billion. This deployment positions the Philippines as an early pioneer in carrier-powered, secure, and monetizable digital identity.

Transforming Authentication for the Digital Era

Shush’s Sherlock platform delivers 47 APIs, including all eight stable CAMARA Network Authentication APIs. It is the first to support the GSMA’s TS.43 Release 11 framework for Network Authentication, using the EAP-AKA protocol to silently verify device identity via the SIM card’s cryptographic credentials. The process works seamlessly across Wi-Fi, cellular, apps, and browsers, eliminating outdated methods such as SMS one-time passwords (OTPs) or app-based prompts.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA, emphasized the industry significance of this powerful partnership to the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, the CAMARA Project, and the Network Authentication API market as a whole. “Network Authentication, a critical part of the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative and the CAMARA Project, will be a game-changer for the mobile industry, offering unmatched security and flexibility. The launch by DITO, powered by Shush Sherlock shows exactly how carriers can implement and monetize this standard while delivering measurable trust to customers. ”

Partnership Built on Scale, Innovation, and Speed

Sherlock provides enterprises with access to the largest CPaaS providers that have proven network API business, enabling stronger security, a seamless user experience, and a faster time to market. Enterprises can also go directly to DITO to consume Network Authentication APIs.

“At DITO, we believe trust is the true currency of the digital economy. Our mission is not only to connect people, but to protect them,” said Atty. Adel Tamano, Chief Commercial Officer of DITO Telecommunity. “By introducing this cutting-edge authentication technology to the Philippines, we are safeguarding our subscribers and laying the foundation for a more secure and thriving digital future.”

Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc, adds, “Sherlock was built to unlock the full potential of Network Authentication in full compliance with GSMA Open Gateway and the CAMARA project. With DITO’s massive subscriber base and rapid growth, we’re setting a new benchmark for what secure, silent authentication can achieve for millions of consumers. This is about more than preventing fraud - it’s about creating the trust foundation that allows a digital economy to thrive.”

The Future of Digital Identity

This landmark deployment marks a pivotal moment for digital identity in the Philippines and globally and sets a new standard for how mobile network operators can drive innovation and create significant value within the rapidly evolving digital landscape. By leveraging the power of Network Authentication, DITO and Shush, are not only enhancing security and user experience but also paving the way for a more trusted, efficient, and accessible digital economy. Enterprises can begin integrating Sherlock’s APIs today to strengthen fraud prevention and improve user experience. Contact DITO or Shush for more information.

About ACC 2025

For over 21 years, Asian Carriers Conference has been the region’s premier platform for collaboration, where deals are made, partnerships are forged, and the future of connectivity is shaped. This year’s event held September 15–19, 2025, at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, Philippines, focuses on emerging trends, groundbreaking innovations, and strategies that empower communities in an increasingly digital world.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a global leader in network-powered authentication and anti-fraud solutions. Its flagship platform, Sherlock, enables MNOs to monetize network intelligence while empowering enterprises to fight fraud, streamline onboarding, and comply with privacy regulations. Shush works with operators across 40+ countries, securing digital experiences for hundreds of millions of mobile users.

About DITO Telecommunity

DITO Telecommunity is the Philippines’ fastest-growing mobile network operator, delivering high-speed networking solutions and innovative services to millions of subscribers nationwide.

________________________________________

Media Contacts:

Tessa Artadi

Head, Marketing & Communications

DITO Business

+638988983638

tessa.artadi@dito.ph

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.