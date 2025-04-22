Shush Inc.’s Sherlock Platform now supports TS.43-compliant Silent Authentication via EAP-AKA

Simple. Seamless. Silent

Setting a New Benchmark: Sherlock Unlocks Ubiquitous, Silent Authentication for the Mobile Ecosystem

Sherlock redefines device authentication — simple, seamless, silent, and universally accessible. Carriers unlock TS.43’s full potential, turning authentication into a strategic, monetized asset.” — Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc. is thrilled to announce that its flagship platform, Sherlock, now supports Silent Authentication using EAP-AKA, adhering to the GSMA’s TS.43 Release 11 standard for Network Authentication. This breakthrough enables seamless and secure device authentication with ubiquitous performance across Wi-Fi, cellular networks, Apps, and browsers, setting a new benchmark for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and third-party applications.

The TS.43 Release 11 standard outlines the technical framework for Network Authentication, but MNOs have questioned how to monetize this capability. Shush provides a clear answer by enabling carriers to integrate to Sherlock’s Authentication Server, which supports EAP-AKA for third-party apps. This allows MNOs to offer secure, scalable, and ubiquitous authentication services for any mobile use case, creating new revenue streams while enhancing user trust and experience.

"Network Authentication via TS.43 Rel.11 Entitlement Server has the potential to be a game-changer for the mobile industry, offering unmatched security and flexibility,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Network at GSMA. “Shush’s Sherlock platform demonstrates how carriers can practically implement and monetize their authentication services using this standard, driving value for operators and confidence for customers.”

How Sherlock Works

Sherlock leverages the EAP-AKA protocol and the integrated Sherlock Authentication Server to authenticate devices silently, without user intervention. When a device connects via Wi-Fi or cellular, regardless of source - whether on App or through a browser - it communicates with the carrier’s TS.43-compliant Authentication Server through the SIM card on the user’s device. The server verifies the device’s identity using the SIM card’s cryptographic credentials, ensuring robust security. By eliminating the need for off-device authentication methods like SMS-OTP or the current best-in-class IP-based matching, this process delivers a frictionless experience across all environments.

“Sherlock redefines device authentication by making it simple, seamless, silent, and universally accessible,” said Eddie DeCurtis, CEO and Co-Founder of Shush. “Our platform empowers carriers to unlock the full potential of TS.43, turning authentication into a strategic, fully monetized asset.”

“Implementing EAP-AKA within Sherlock was a technical leap forward,” added Wesam Qaqish, CTO of Shush. “Our solution ensures carriers and third-party Apps can rely on a single, future-proof authentication standard that works everywhere.”

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a trailblazer in Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to transforming convenience and reliability in the industry. With a strong focus on innovation, Shush Inc. delivers seamlessly integrated, cutting-edge authentication solutions tailored for Mobile Network Operators to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises, ensuring security and efficiency in every connection.

